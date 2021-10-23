Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It acquires, licenses, develops and commercializes products principally for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Avenue Therapeutics stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95. Avenue Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $7.69.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.71% of the company’s stock.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain.

