Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $223.73.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVY traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,206. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.14. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $134.50 and a one year high of $228.88. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co grew its position in Avery Dennison by 3.0% in the third quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 35,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 0.9% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 4.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.