Azul Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 3,735 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 376% compared to the typical volume of 784 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZUL. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Azul by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 35,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 23,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Azul by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 65,091 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America downgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Azul in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azul presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.03.

Shares of AZUL opened at $15.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.54. Azul has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.63.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $321.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.06 million. On average, analysts expect that Azul will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

