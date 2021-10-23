B. Riley Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Peabody Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the coal producer will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

BTU stock opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Peabody Energy has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $19.83.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.41. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.00 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth about $125,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. 71.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,188,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $20,376,049.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,157,976.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,441,620 shares of company stock worth $24,178,245 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

