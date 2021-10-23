B. Riley Comments on OptimizeRx Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for OptimizeRx in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $94.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.17. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $98.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 787.33 and a beta of 0.66.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.35 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.98%.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $157,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,796 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,933.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $149,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,159 shares of company stock worth $8,975,506 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth about $48,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

