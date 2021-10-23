Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYY. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at about $149,000.

Shares of IYY stock opened at $113.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.37 and a 200-day moving average of $108.20. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $80.57 and a one year high of $114.32.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

