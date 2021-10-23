Baldwin Investment Management LLC Takes Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.83.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $77.49 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.68 and a twelve month high of $82.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.71.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 88.82%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

