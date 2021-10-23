BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Announces Earnings Results

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BancFirst had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 13.55%.

NASDAQ:BANF traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.19. The stock had a trading volume of 86,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,421. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.30 and its 200 day moving average is $63.00. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $42.38 and a fifty-two week high of $77.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Get BancFirst alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

BANF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

In other news, EVP Dennis L. Brand acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $272,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BancFirst by 68.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 54,601 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BancFirst by 22.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BancFirst by 39.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 37.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.