Bank of America Lowers Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $169.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $164.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.33.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $144.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.68. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $183.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 56.44% and a negative net margin of 9,108.77%. The business had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth about $221,000.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.