Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $167.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $86.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.88. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $57.52 and a twelve month high of $99.10. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.54%.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $443,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $496,823.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,035,077. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank of Hawaii stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Bank of Hawaii worth $9,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

