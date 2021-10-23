Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.84. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $42.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,137,000 after buying an additional 48,832 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 367.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 8.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.