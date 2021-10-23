Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 2,241 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Albany International were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the second quarter worth $696,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 425,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,964,000 after acquiring an additional 19,352 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 10.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 34.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,939 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 11.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $81.13 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $93.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIN shares. Bank of America raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

In related news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $119,017,944.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at $536,804.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

