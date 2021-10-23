Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 13,629.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,441 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,083 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBD. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 115.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,471,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,514,000 after purchasing an additional 26,468,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 39.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,535,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,367,000 after purchasing an additional 21,109,217 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 91,570,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046,329 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.7% during the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,858,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216,711 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,005.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,654,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BBD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.0034 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.11%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

