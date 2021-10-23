Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,833,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,841,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,827,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,048,000 after buying an additional 311,304 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $127,348,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 955,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,155,000 after buying an additional 234,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NYL Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 728,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,791,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $105.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.81. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $98.37 and a twelve month high of $111.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.277 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

