Bank of Montreal Can Has $998,000 Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $32.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.44 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.53.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.90 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In other news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $81,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $115,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,141 shares of company stock valued at $300,452 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

