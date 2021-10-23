Bank of Montreal Can Sells 33,149 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,149 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 5.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $7,216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 6.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 29.9% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 34,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $37.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.12 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.10. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $38.50.

SMPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 13,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $475,507.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 89,599 shares of company stock valued at $3,151,923 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

