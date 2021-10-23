Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.65 Million Position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40,888 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,521,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,740,000 after purchasing an additional 384,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,360,000 after purchasing an additional 136,474 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,225,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,862,000 after purchasing an additional 77,343 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 419.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,039,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,856,000 after acquiring an additional 839,815 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 34.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after acquiring an additional 158,965 shares during the period.

HRTX opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average is $13.71. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 281.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.65%. The company had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HRTX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

