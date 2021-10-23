Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 37,106 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 37,106 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Codexis were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Codexis by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,675,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,275,000 after buying an additional 394,262 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Codexis by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,655,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,815,000 after buying an additional 725,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Codexis by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,294,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,971,000 after buying an additional 170,085 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 983,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 978,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Codexis news, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $558,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.40 and a beta of 1.29. Codexis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $32.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.20.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.04 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDXS shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Codexis from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Codexis Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

