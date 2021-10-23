Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,862 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,862 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.04% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth $80,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth $113,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth $129,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $8.67 on Friday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $340.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $94,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.96 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

