Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The York Water were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its stake in The York Water by 3.0% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The York Water by 7.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The York Water by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in The York Water by 17.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of The York Water by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ YORW opened at $48.02 on Friday. The York Water Company has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The stock has a market cap of $628.73 million, a P/E ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The York Water had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The York Water Company will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.1874 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

About The York Water

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

