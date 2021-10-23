Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.72

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.72 and traded as high as $30.22. Bankwell Financial Group shares last traded at $30.10, with a volume of 9,777 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average is $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 8.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWFG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.