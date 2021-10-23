Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $68.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Banner traded as high as $60.42 and last traded at $60.41, with a volume of 358 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.53.

BANR has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $868,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $707,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Banner by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Banner by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Banner by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 208,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,517 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.40.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.29. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Banner’s payout ratio is 48.66%.

Banner Company Profile (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

