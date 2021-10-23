Barclays Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 395 Price Target

Barclays set a CHF 395 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 415 target price on Rogers in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on Rogers in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 400 target price on Rogers in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 370.92.

Rogers has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

