Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target Raised to GBX 245

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 245 ($3.20) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 234.44 ($3.06).

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 198.86 ($2.60) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 185.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 180.99. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 101.16 ($1.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £33.51 billion and a PE ratio of 7.56.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 63,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31), for a total transaction of £111,807.36 ($146,077.03).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

