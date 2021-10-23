Barclays Lowers Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Price Target to GBX 8,910

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 8,930 ($116.67) to GBX 8,910 ($116.41) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £111 ($145.02) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,109.82 ($119.02).

Shares of JET stock opened at GBX 5,741 ($75.01) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,222.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,538.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34. The firm has a market cap of £12.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of GBX 5,202 ($67.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,392 ($122.71).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

