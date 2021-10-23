Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of RNLSY stock opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.87. Renault has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $9.84.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

