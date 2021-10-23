Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $317.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to report sales of $317.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $309.84 million and the highest is $326.00 million. Barnes Group reported sales of $269.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Barnes Group.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.89 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

Shares of B traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,146. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of B. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 78.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Barnes Group by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barnes Group (B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.