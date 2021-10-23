Baru Gold Corp. (EAS.V) (CVE:EAS) Senior Officer Sells C$17,005.00 in Stock

Baru Gold Corp. (EAS.V) (CVE:EAS) Senior Officer Terrence Filbert sold 179,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$17,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,793,267 shares in the company, valued at C$360,360.37.

Shares of CVE EAS opened at C$0.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$22.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50. Baru Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.02 and a 52 week high of C$0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.16.

Baru Gold Corp. (EAS.V) Company Profile

East Asia Minerals Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. It holds 70% interest in Sangihe gold-copper project, which is located on the island of Sangihe covering an area of 42,000 hectares; and the Miwah gold project that consists of three contiguous exploration mining business permits covering 30,000 hectares located southeast of Banda Aceh in Aceh Province.

