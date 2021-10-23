BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $89.17

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.17 ($1.17) and traded as low as GBX 84.33 ($1.10). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 84.50 ($1.10), with a volume of 78,649 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 89.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 89.17. The company has a market cap of £372.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.42.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

