BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BayCom had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 19.22%.

NASDAQ BCML opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $196.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.98. BayCom has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BayCom by 37.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BayCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BayCom by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

