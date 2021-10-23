BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $15.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. BCB Bancorp has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $256.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

In other news, Director James G. Rizzo purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $25,410.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 15.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BCB Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,803 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 30,520 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of BCB Bancorp worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

