Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Receives $20.92 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.92.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBBY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 26.4% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 620,314 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 129,524 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 354.8% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,222,336 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,677 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth approximately $5,986,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,193,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,896,000 after purchasing an additional 101,900 shares during the last quarter.

BBBY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.31. 3,784,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,023,177. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.82. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.