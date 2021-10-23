Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Benefitfocus in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.61). William Blair also issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.21 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $10.92 on Friday. Benefitfocus has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $364.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.94.

In other Benefitfocus news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $28,271.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,731.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNFT. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,436,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Benefitfocus by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 748,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 486,534 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,909,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,836,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Benefitfocus by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,384,000 after purchasing an additional 90,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

