Berenberg Bank Lowers Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Price Target to €72.00

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from €74.00 ($87.06) to €72.00 ($84.71) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Benchmark cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €56.80 ($66.82) to €55.40 ($65.18) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Societe Generale cut their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €63.50 ($74.71) to €57.00 ($67.06) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a €70.00 ($82.35) target price (down previously from €84.00 ($98.82)) on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.60.

OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.53.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

