Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€6.30” Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.41) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LHA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.30 ($8.59) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group set a €4.90 ($5.76) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.91 ($4.60) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.53) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €6.73 ($7.92).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of LHA stock opened at €5.47 ($6.43) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €5.40 ($6.35) and a twelve month high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.41.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.