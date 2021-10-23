Berenberg Bank Upgrades easyJet (LON:EZJ) to “Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 720 ($9.41).

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 927 ($12.11) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 719 ($9.39) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 760 ($9.93) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 816.72 ($10.67).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 596.60 ($7.79) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 723.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,553.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 459.04 ($6.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a market capitalization of £4.52 billion and a PE ratio of -2.00.

In other news, insider Stephen Hester purchased 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, with a total value of £503,700 ($658,087.27). Insiders acquired 73,041 shares of company stock worth $50,399,746 over the last ninety days.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

