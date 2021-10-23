Bickling Financial Services Inc. Buys New Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,421 shares of company stock worth $28,557,507. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $163.48 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.80 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $258.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

