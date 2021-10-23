Bickling Financial Services Inc. Makes New $205,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $120.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.33. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $80.44 and a 1 year high of $120.78.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

