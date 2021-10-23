Bickling Financial Services Inc. Takes $278,000 Position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000.

PEJ stock opened at $51.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average is $49.01. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

