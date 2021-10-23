BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CMO Sells $53,250.00 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lisa Eggerton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $111,960.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $111,500.00.

BigCommerce stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.03 and a beta of 1.35. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.19.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $49.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.76 million. Analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

