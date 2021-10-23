Binance USD (BUSD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.01 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One Binance USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion and approximately $5.01 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00049676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.36 or 0.00207401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00102790 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010601 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 12,929,324,097 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

