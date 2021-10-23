Binemon Price Reaches $0.0117 on Top Exchanges (BIN)

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One Binemon coin can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Binemon has a market capitalization of $9.33 million and $1.83 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Binemon has traded down 18.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Binemon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00070766 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00073745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.20 or 0.00105356 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,152.40 or 1.00347040 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,052.23 or 0.06649447 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00021814 BTC.

Binemon Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binemon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binemon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binemon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.