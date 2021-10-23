Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $440.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $447.00 to $440.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.56.

Biogen stock opened at $264.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $311.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 185,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,387,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Biogen by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

