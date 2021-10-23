Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $440.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $447.00 to $440.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.16% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.56.
Biogen stock opened at $264.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $311.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.69.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 185,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,387,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Biogen by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.
About Biogen
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
Read More: Fibonacci Channel
Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.