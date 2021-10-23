BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNTech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $255.00.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $278.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of -1.59. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $75.35 and a 12-month high of $464.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $321.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.24.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts expect that BioNTech will post 37.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter worth $353,904,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in BioNTech by 261.7% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,236,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,787,000 after acquiring an additional 894,471 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BioNTech by 99.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,654,000 after acquiring an additional 738,532 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in BioNTech by 31.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after acquiring an additional 500,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter worth $73,570,000. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

