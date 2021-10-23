BioXcel Therapeutics’ (BTAI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $141.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.43.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of BTAI opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.06. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $67.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.69.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,114,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,516,000 after purchasing an additional 884,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after buying an additional 28,403 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,906,000. 46.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.