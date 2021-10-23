BitBall Market Cap Reaches $1.94 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and $2.28 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitBall has traded down 53.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,146.87 or 1.00148174 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00058417 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00051408 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006192 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.63 or 0.00620132 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001669 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004403 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 643,421,448 coins. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

