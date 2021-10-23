BitCore Market Capitalization Reaches $3.63 Million (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. BitCore has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and $386,907.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,061.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,024.86 or 0.06591519 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.78 or 0.00315717 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $628.49 or 0.01029284 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00089596 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.58 or 0.00436580 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.20 or 0.00280372 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.83 or 0.00250286 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

