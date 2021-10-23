BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $837.26 million, a PE ratio of -36.30, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.86.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

In related news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,387 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.77% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $20,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BJRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stephens cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.92.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.