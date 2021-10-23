BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.81

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.81 and last traded at $59.63, with a volume of 10608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.39.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 9,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $478,473.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $1,998,099.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,119 shares of company stock worth $5,641,398. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 183.1% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 30,895 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 151.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 548,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,092,000 after purchasing an additional 330,178 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 43.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 385,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,282,000 after purchasing an additional 73,057 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 128.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares during the period.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

