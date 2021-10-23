Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology medicine company. It engages in discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. The company’s lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor and tyrosine-protein kinase. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

BDTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Shares of BDTX opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $293.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.53. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 456.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. 69.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.